Three arrested in Owensboro after 3-month investigation leads to trafficking, drug charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WAVE/WFIE) - Three people have been arrested by police in Owensboro after a three-month investigation on drug trafficking charges.
According to a report from sister station WFIE, the Owensboro Police Department was working an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kentucky State Police.
The arrests of the three individuals led police to seize around one pound of methamphetamine.
George Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Steven Autrey, 44 of Owensboro was arrested and charged with five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Christina Ray, 34 of Owensboro was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
All three have been booked at Daviess County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.