VIDEO: Kings Island’s newest coaster makes first test run

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island’s new Orion roller coaster, now its tallest and fastest ride, made its first test run today, according to the Mason-based amusement park.
The so-called giga coaster reportedly completed the run at 5:29 p.m.
There are only seven giga coasters in the world, the park says, a class of roller coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet.
Video released from the park shows the ride’s long climb to the first of its eight hills, ending with a 300-foot drop that’ll thrill some and terrify others.
The ride reportedly traverses more than 5,300 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph.
Jamie Gaffney is vice president of maintenance and construction at Kings Island.
“If you guys remember Mystic Timbers, it runs low to the ground and is fast through trees and makes it seem really, really fast as well,” Gaffney said last year. “(Mystic Timbers) was probably a little more than half the speed of this one. When you come off that first hill, it’s going to be quite a ride from there."
