West Louisville church celebrates 150th anniversary with parishioner walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Augustine Catholic Church celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday.
St. Augustine parishioners walked from The Cathedral of the Assumption on 4th Street all the way to their church on West Broadway to celebrate a century and a half of worship.
Ruth Winstead remembers making the walk 20 years ago when they celebrated St. Augustine’s 130-year anniversary.
"I thought, well Lord, you gave me strength. I want to do it again,” she said Sunday.
Over a century and a half, generation after generation have passed through this church.
"I can see people who were infants, who were in carriers when I began to come and be a member of this Church, who are now carrying their children with them,” Daryl Williams, a 25-year member of the Church said. “I look forward to this continuing. Hopefully it’ll be around for my grandkids.”
As for the next anniversary, Williams said he hopes he can make it happen.
"As long as I can walk, or roll, or however they need to get me along,” he said, “I'll be participating."
Parishioners took note of who was there, but also who couldn’t be.
“We think about our ancestors that didn’t make it, that I know would have done anything to have been here on this day,” Winstead said, “so we think about them and I look at all the older people. I’m kind of in that group, so, I look at the little ones, how blessed they are to be able to share this with them.”
Now the congregation remains hopeful for the future after seeing the youngest members take part in the walk Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.