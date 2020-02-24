4 arrested on drug charges in Radcliff

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police led to them obtain a search warrant for a Radcliff home and arresting four people on drug-related charges.
Just after midnight Saturday, troopers pulled over a car being driven by Nicole L. Lewis, 36, of Radcliff. They found marijuana and cash inside the car and got a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive. During a search of the home, troopers found marijuana, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Four people were arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Lewis is charged with trafficking in marijuana and synthetic drugs, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, engaging in organized crime, wanton endangerment and several traffic charges.
Also taken into custody were Vershawn Demonde Gregory, 32, of Radcliff and Gerrod Duane McElroy, age 32 (address unknown). Both are charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, gun possession by a felon, engaging in organized crime and wanton endangerment.
The fourth suspect, Nadine Domenique Colquitt, 34, (address unknown) is charged with possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Colquitt was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
