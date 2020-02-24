Coronavirus sparks questions, but flu remains top concern in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, stocks on Monday tumbled around the world, including NASDAQ and the Dow Jones Industrial Index.
The financial declines follow steep losses in Asia and Europe as investors take in the risks to corporate profits and economic growth posed by the spread of the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus to other countries and increased reports of deaths have more people worried here at home. Kentucky health officials want to be prepared if there are any confirmed cases in the Commonwealth in the future.
Beth Fisher, a spokeswoman for Kentucky’s Department of Health and Family Services, said meetings are happening to make sure the state is prepared.
Others like Sydnie Shockley are wondering as we’re seeing more masks worn and more countries are affected by coronavirus what will happen next. WAVE 3 News spoke with Schockley as she was getting a flu shot Monday.
“The fact that you can’t just get vaccinated for it is kind of scary,” Shockley said.
Roanya Rice, the public health director for Kentucky’s North Central District -- which includes Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties -- told WAVE 3 News that “people want to know what the symptoms are and they’re very similar to the flu. There’s cough, respiratory symptoms and a fever, but the difference is you pretty much need to have been in an area exposed to where it’s circulating and been exposed to someone who has it.”
Then the question becomes how long until a case is confirmed locally?
“It can be an airplane ride away, so we are looking at traveling people returning from the area,” she said. “If they have been to affected areas or have been in contact with someone that has, making sure they are monitoring their temperature for 14 days.”
Fisher told WAVE 3 News about 200 people have been self-monitoring after returning from China or being around someone who has, but most of those people have passed the incubation phase, none was under investigation for Coronavirus.
“I just think when people feel bad they should go to the doctor,” Shockley said. That’s the best advice around, as new flu cases top the concerns of Kentucky health officials, not the coronavirus.
“Kentucky has had 66 deaths so far from the flu,” Rice said, adding that it is peak time. Just last week, she said, Kentucky had 1,854 new flu cases and 19,057 this season.
The state’s North Central Health Departments are offering free flu shots until they run out. Shockley said she was getting her first one ever.
“I have gotten sick the past few years, and if I can prevent that happening again, I would because I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy, it’s not fun,” she said.
