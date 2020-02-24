Family of man killed in Okolona Olive Garden calls for end to violence one year later

“Today, it’s been a year a year that we had to live without his jokes, his smile, without my brother,” said Manuel Munoz. “It’s been a year since we received that call. That call that no family should ever have to receive. The call that tells you your brother is never coming home.”The Munoz’s are a tight-knit family, pulled apart at the seams.“My brothers and I have learned that we have to take care of each other and make sure that we take care of one of the other,” Manuel said. “It feels helpless when something like this happens to one of your siblings and there’s nothing you can do about it.”