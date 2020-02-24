Family of man killed in Okolona Olive Garden calls for end to violence one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago, an Olive Garden in Okolona turned into the scene of a deadly shooting. Devon Briggs admitted to pulling the trigger while waiting for a table but claimed it was self-defense.
Meanwhile, Jose Munoz’s family is hoping for justice as the trial gets closer, but that doesn’t make healing easier for them.
They held a rally, Sunday, at the Chestnut Street YMCA with an anti-violence advocacy group, Game Changers to remember Jose as well as call for an end to the violence. Other families impacted by senseless killings were invited to come. The pain is still there, the family says it will never go away, but having people around who truly understand lifts them up and gives them the strength to do what they say Jose would have wanted them to do, help others.
“Today, it’s been a year a year that we had to live without his jokes, his smile, without my brother,” said Manuel Munoz. “It’s been a year since we received that call. That call that no family should ever have to receive. The call that tells you your brother is never coming home.”The Munoz’s are a tight-knit family, pulled apart at the seams.“My brothers and I have learned that we have to take care of each other and make sure that we take care of one of the other,” Manuel said. “It feels helpless when something like this happens to one of your siblings and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
The pain is still too overwhelming for Jose’s youngest brother, Manuel. The brothers were all inseparable. It’s a pain that not only crosses language barriers, but also borders. Jose has a large family in Mexico, where he was buried. Musicians from his hometown even wrote a song about his life and death. It brought tears to his brother’s eyes when it was played during the rally Sunday.
“How do you explain to your family, who’s so far away from you? How do you explain to your father that his son is never coming home again? How do you explain to your siblings that they won’t see their brother anymore? It was something so stupid going out to eat and having an argument with somebody, now he’ll never come home again,” Manuel said.
The Gwynn’s were among the families that gathered for support. Their son Christian was killed in December 2019.“We are a family, unfortunately, due to these acts of violence that are put on our relatives,” Teri Green said.
“A year ago we heard about the Munoz’s and I felt bad for Donna. I thought it was sad and senseless,” Krista Gwynn said. “Turn around, almost a year later and I meet Donna because my son was murdered.”
Green knew Jose’s sister-in-law, Donna Munoz, before all of this. Her son Christopher dated Donna’s daughter before he was also murdered in 2013. His case is still unsolved. The bond between all of these families comes from the profound understanding they have of each other and what they are going through.
“It’s seeing all of you all that keeps us moving,” Donna Munoz said. It keeps the Munoz family advocating for a stop to the violence and helping support other families impacted by it. The Munoz’s often show up for Game Changers, run by Christopher 2X. They not only form relationships with the other families suffering the same pain but donate to families who need a helping hand after their loved one was killed.
“It never gets easy, but she’s [Donna’s] showing us a year later, as long as we stand together, we will get through this,” Gwynn said.
The man accused of shooting and killing Jose, Devone Briggs, is currently under house arrest. His trial is set to start on July 14.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.