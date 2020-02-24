FORECAST: Early morning rain, clouds linger

More rain is expected overnight. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Harned | February 24, 2020 at 5:53 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:01 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain to snow showers on Wednesday
  • Colder for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain likely overnight. Temperatures will hold well above freezing holding in the 40s.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday, especially the morning hours. A peek or two of sunshine is possible, but it appears the clouds will win out. Highs back in the mid-50s look likely. Clouds increase Tuesday night as showers roll back into the region late. Expect lows in the 30s.

The next big weather-maker will arrive Wednesday with more rain. As colder air moves in I expect the rain will transition to light snow showers. Temperatures will be in

Snowfall accumulations on Wednesday appear to be light at this time. A dusting is possible, but much of the moisture will fall as rain before the colder air arrives.

