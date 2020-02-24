FORECAST: Periods of rain to continue

- Rain to snow showers on Wednesday
- Colder for the end of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain likely through early evening, becoming scattered later tonight. Temperatures will hold well above freezing holding in the 40s.
Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday, especially the morning hours. A peek or two of sunshine is possible, but it appears the clouds will win out. Highs back in the mid 50s look likely. Clouds increase Tuesday night as showers roll back into the region late. Expect lows in the 30s.
The next big weather-maker will arrive Wednesday with more rain. As colder air moves in I expect the rain will transition to light snow showers. Temperatures will be in
Snowfall accumulations on Wednesday appear to be light at this time. A dusting is possible, but much of the moisture will fall as rain before the colder air arrives.
