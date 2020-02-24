FORECAST: Soggy Monday; mid-week system brings rain, snow chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple rounds of rain are expected throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 40s; a few locations may warm into the low 50s this afternoon. Scattered showers continue tonight. Temperatures will remain steady or slowly rise near 50 degrees.
Showers linger into tomorrow morning, otherwise, we’ll dry out during by the afternoon as clouds remain. Highs max out in the low to mid-50s Tuesday.
Clouds increase Tuesday night as showers roll back into the region late. Expect lows in the 30s.
We will be tracking a system on Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.
