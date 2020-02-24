FORECAST: Wet and cool start to the week

- Rain returns on Monday
- Rain to snow on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers become likely after midnight into sunrise on Monday. Temperatures Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the low 40s.
Periods of rain likely on Monday. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain becomes more scattered Monday evening into Monday night. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees or remain steady.
We will be tracking a system on Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.