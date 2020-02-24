FORECAST: Wet and cool start to the week

FORECAST: Wet and cool start to the week
Showers and storms are expected to continue all day! (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Justin Logan | February 21, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 7:51 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain returns on Monday
  • Rain to snow on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers become likely after midnight into sunrise on Monday. Temperatures Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the low 40s.

Periods of rain likely on Monday. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain becomes more scattered Monday evening into Monday night. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees or remain steady.

We will be tracking a system on Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020

· Click here for the 3-day forecast

· Get the #WAVE3Weather app

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.