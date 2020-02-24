Goodwood Brewery still plans to open in Jeffersonville after fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Just a few days after a fire ripped through the third floor of Goodwood Brewery in Jeffersonville, President Ted Mitzlaff talked about plans to open as soon as possible.
Fire officials said they believe an electrical issue was likely to blame for the blaze.
"The third floor was an event space," Mitzlaff explained. "It was a bar [and] an office up here."
The plan was to open for business just next month. Now, it’s hard to plan for when that opening may come.
“Maybe May or June would be my best guess at this point, but I really don’t know,” Mitzlaff said.
Mitzlaff said he wanted to have the business opened for the NCAA Basketball Tournament in March. That’s not happening now.
“We were really close, busting our tails to get open,” he said. “And now we’re sort of one step forward, two steps back.”
Goodwood already has a location in Louisville. The Jeffersonville bar is aimed at folks in the Hoosier State.
“We want to participate in the Indiana beer festivals and really become part of the Indiana community,” Mitzlaff said.
Mitzlaff said it could have been worse.
“We’re fortunate that it didn’t happen when we were in the middle of a big night with a band rocking downstairs,” he said. “We’re anxious to move forward. It’s unfortunate that his happened. It’s a setback, but we’ll get there.”
There were only a few people inside working when the fire happened. Now the brewery just has more work to do.
The building Goodwood operates in is more than 100 years old. Jeffersonville Fire officials said that may be a reason the fire didn’t spread. The materials in the building burned less quickly.
