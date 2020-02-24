Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat No. 21 Butler 81-59 for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent. The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind Big East-leading Seton Hall. Butler (19-9, 7-8) played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle. Henry Baddley led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State. Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers. Indiana made its final four free throws to help seal the win. Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 29 points. He was plagued with foul trouble all game.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's annual gathering of top college talent is going to look a whole lot different this year. There are 16 new position-specific drills being unveiled at this year's scouting combine and 10 old ones being eliminated. The league is moving most of the on-field drills to prime time to get more of an audience. And two teams aren't bringing their assistant coaches this year. The Broncos and Rams will have their staffs watch the drills on television and review interviews on film as they evaluate this year's crop of college prospects.
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists, extending his career-best streak of double-doubles to six, and the Toronto Raptors hammered Indiana 127-81, their 13th straight home win over the Pacers. It was the Raptors' biggest win ever. Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the surging Raptors led from wire-to-wire, winning for the 17th time in 18 games and extending their home winning streak to nine. Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Holiday scored 14 points and Justin Holiday had 12 but the Pacers never recovered from an abysmal first quarter.