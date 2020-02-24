Investigation widens following harassment claims against ousted TARC boss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After what he described as a “high-level preliminary update,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there were serious problems in TARC administration under former executive director Ferdinand Risco.
Risco resigned Feb. 12, just hours after WAVE 3 News reported allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Following a meeting of the TARC Board of Directors on Monday, Fischer said an investigation into Risco’s tenure goes beyond harassment questions.
“Were funds appropriated for the budget? Were things spent in alignment with what the budget was?” Fischer said, “Were there unusual expenses that took place? So, we want to understand is any financial irregularities took place here.”
Various TARC leaders also publicly apologized to TARC-3 customers for disruption in paratransit services that have continued since being taken over by contractor WM Transportation.
TARC reported hold times for reservations are still near 10 minutes on average, and 22 percent of disabled customers give up before they get through.
Much of the blame for the TARC-3 disruptions continues to be placed on subcontractor Z-trip.
TARC said 20 percent of Z-Trip drivers refused to accept terms of a new contract to pick up disabled customers.
An executive for contractor MV Transportation said the company was blindsided by the Z-trip strike, but still plans to continue doing business with Z-Trip.
“The owner of the company and I have met multiple times and he has committed to resolve the issues,” MV Transportation Senior Vice President Steve Trinkle said. “And he is in town this week and we will continue our relationship under the conditions that we continue to perform.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.