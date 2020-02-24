Joseph Capstraw could get 50 years after being convicted of killing teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of killing a teenager in a “blackout rage” in Hardin County was convicted of murder.
Joseph Capstraw was charged in the 2018 killing of 18-year-old Amber Robinson.
The two had hitch-hiked from a Rainbow Family Festival in Georgia, and ended up at a home on Joan Avenue in Elizabethtown.
Capstraw told police that the two had gotten into an argument, and he blacked out. When he awakened, he found Robinson’s body badly beaten, and his hands injured.
The jury recommended a sentence of 50 years in prison. He’ll be formally sentenced in March. Capstraw would be eligible for parole in 20 years.
