1 killed in Cane Run Road crash
Louisville Metro Police investigating a deadly crash on Feb. 24, 2020. It happened in the 3600 block of Cane Run Road after a car hit a concrete barrier. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | February 24, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 3:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The driver of a vehicle has died after a crash in the 3600 block of Cane Run Road.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro police. Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said their preliminary investigation shows a black Toyota was heading northbound on Cane Run Road when the driver lost control and and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the accident investigation.

