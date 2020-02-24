1 killed in Cane Run Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The driver of a vehicle has died after a crash in the 3600 block of Cane Run Road.
The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro police. Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said their preliminary investigation shows a black Toyota was heading northbound on Cane Run Road when the driver lost control and and struck a concrete barrier.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the accident investigation.
