Kindness crew reverses frowns at JFK Montessori School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There's a special group of students spreading kindness at John F. Kennedy Montessori School.
The group lines the entrance of the school every Monday to help cheer up students.
"When they get off the bus and they’re sad we can make them happy,” Christian Traynham, a third-grader at the school, said.
Teacher assistant Stefany Bibb got a Kindness crew together in September when she noticed the Monday blues were taking over the school.
"I do see them getting off the bus and they're walking with their heads down,” Bibb said. “As soon as they hear the positive word that they're important and they're amazing and today's going to be a good day they cheer up. They just need that acceptance and that warmth when they come into the building saying you know what you're here, this is your home, everything is good. It's going to be a great day!"
Third grader Nathan Unseld was part of this month’s Kindness Crew.
"We just want to make a kid feel happy,” Unselt said.
“They genuinely have a kind heart,” Bibb said. “All kids do it’s in their nature, they’re born with that and I want them to keep it.”
With posters, cards and a shout, every Monday students are reminded that although they may see and face challenges, kindness costs nothing and could change everything, including the direction of someone’s day.
Every month the Kindness Crew also chooses an act of kindness to do around the community.
