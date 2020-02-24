Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) — Six children not wearing seat belts were reportedly riding in an SUV driven by their babysitter, who police in Kentucky say was speeding and driving under the influence. News outlets report 18-year-old Krislon Talbott was pulled over Wednesday on I-165 after state troopers said she was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers say three children were unrestrained in the back seat and another three were sleeping in the rear cargo space of the SUV. Troopers say all of the children were under the age of five. Social services took the children. Talbott and two other women in the vehicle were booked into jail.