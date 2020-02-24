Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
SCHOOL SAFETY-KENTUCKY
Beshear signs bill to require school officers to be armed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation requiring that law enforcement officers to carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools. The measure won bipartisan support in the state House and Senate. The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students were killed. More than a dozen others were injured when another student opened fire.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE-KENTUCKY
Bill revamping assistance programs clears Kentucky House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to revamp public assistance programs and tighten enforcement to prevent suspected fraud. The politically divisive proposal cleared the Republican-run House on a 58-32 vote Friday. It now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate. The sweeping measure aims to shift more people off public assistance and into the workforce. But Democratic lawmakers objected to portions they see as punitive against the poor. The bill's sponsors include the House's top two Republican leaders.
PRISON FIRE-KENTUCKY
Fire at Kentucky prison forces inmates to be relocated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a fire has broken out at an eastern Kentucky prison. The governor said Friday that the fire forced authorities to relocate about 500 inmates. He says no injuries have been reported from the fire at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex. It's a medium-security facility in Morgan County. Beshear says authorities believe the cause was “mechanical in nature." Officials say the inmates were moved to a gymnasium on the prison grounds.
BABYSITTER-INTOXICATED DRIVING
Police: Intoxicated babysitter sped with 6 unrestrained kids
HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) — Six children not wearing seat belts were reportedly riding in an SUV driven by their babysitter, who police in Kentucky say was speeding and driving under the influence. News outlets report 18-year-old Krislon Talbott was pulled over Wednesday on I-165 after state troopers said she was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers say three children were unrestrained in the back seat and another three were sleeping in the rear cargo space of the SUV. Troopers say all of the children were under the age of five. Social services took the children. Talbott and two other women in the vehicle were booked into jail.
FISHING COACH CHARGED
Former fishing coach pleads guilty to sex abuse
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography. WPSD-TV reports John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday. He was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The station reports other counts were dismissed. Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.