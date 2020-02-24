Man accused of stabbing girlfriend at McDonald’s arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck at a Louisville McDonald's was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday morning.
Ricky Bosco, 44, was arrested Sunday morning.
Witnesses told LMPD officers they saw him stab the woman in the neck. She was taken to the hospital, but Bosco was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Police have not identified the McDonald’s where the reported stabbing took place.
