Report: Wrong house accidentally demolished in Texas

(WAVE) – The owners of a nearly century-old home in Dallas are left to pick up the pieces of the house that now sits in a pile of rubble after it was accidentally demolished.
NBC Bay Area reports a company based out of Irving, Texas, JR’s Demolition, mistook the home for one a block away.
In a statement, JR’s Demolition reportedly stated the home was covered in debris and did not have any house numbers on it.
"We made a mistake and thought we had the right property," the company told NBC Bay Area. "We spoke with the new owner of the property who acquired it in 2019 and will be working with him toward a resolution."
The homeowner, who lives in Los Angeles, found out about what happened from neighbors. The pink house’s former owner, Mary Ann Degataire, died last year.
“We had plans, we had a future figuring out what to do with the house and it was going to be a fun project and suddenly that is just blown up,” Robb Hagestad said.
The City of Dallas is reportedly investigating how the mix-up occurred as neighbors are left grieving both Degataire and her former home.
“She asked me that shortly before she passed, make sure my home doesn’t get torn down,” neighbor David Walkington told NBC Bay Area. “It was being preserved not only because it was a very nice home, but it was a special home.”
