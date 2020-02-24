SE Indiana crash claims life of Kentucky man

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man has been identified as the victim of a crash late last week near Vevay, Ind.
According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened February 21 on State Road 156 in Switzerland County. Jeffery C. Osborne, 29, of La Grange, Ky., was heading eastbound when his vehicle went off the right shoulder, came back on the roadway and crossed the center line and striking a Jeep Wrangler being driven by a 26-year-old Switzerland County woman.
ISP said Osborne suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Investigators say Osborne was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the other vehicle was treated at a hospital for her injuries.
State police are awaiting toxicology results on both drivers as the investigation continues, but say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
