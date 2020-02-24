SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

The setup remains complex this week with multiple waves passing through. Having said that, most of the elements are looking benign overall. The light snow chances late week do look light, however, timing is something to watch as even the “light events” cause travel issues in this area.
NOW-WED AM: A couple of low pressures will keep the rain machine going. The rain will be in waves which will help in avoiding any widespread flooding concerns. Temperatures will be mild through the period as well.
WED MIDDAY-SAT AM: This will feature our coldest period of the next 10 days. It will start with a drive to colder weather Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow showers. Initially, no issues/accumulations expected with the wet/warm ground. That may change later Wednesday night into Thursday as we do turn colder and a few light accumulations will be possible. While the strong wind gusts will allow for a bitterly cold chill, it would also help in drying up the main roads. Another “clipper” will dive in from the NW into Friday that could allow for another snow chance. There is a third light snow chance being hinted at for Friday night/Saturday morning but it looks very light at this point...if anything at all.
So again, no big systems raising big concerns but it will be the minor details we will have to watch evolve over the next few days that can lead to short-term issues or even alerts. Stay close to the forecast for those changes.
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.