SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

WED MIDDAY-SAT AM : This will feature our coldest period of the next 10 days. It will start with a drive to colder weather Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow showers. Initially, no issues/accumulations expected with the wet/warm ground. That may change later Wednesday night into Thursday as we do turn colder and a few light accumulations will be possible. While the strong wind gusts will allow for a bitterly cold chill, it would also help in drying up the main roads. Another “clipper” will dive in from the NW into Friday that could allow for another snow chance. There is a third light snow chance being hinted at for Friday night/Saturday morning but it looks very light at this point...if anything at all.