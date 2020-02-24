Study: Eating a bigger breakfast, smaller dinner helps burn more calories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s not just what you eat, but when you eat that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals.
A new study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, said eating a big breakfast can help burn more calories throughout the day.
Scientists studied a group of healthy young men with normal body fat and found they burned twice as many calories when they ate a bigger breakfast and a smaller dinner, compared to the other way around.
According to the study, the amount of energy needed to process a meal is higher in the morning than at night. Health experts also said planning for breakfast is key to starting the day right.
For those trying to lose weight, a mix of carbs and protein is recommended. Carbs give the body energy and the brain the fuel it needs to tackle the day.
Experts said that one of the biggest mistakes is not eating enough protein. Protein keeps us feeling full until the next meal and also keeps muscle mass strong, and metabolism working.
The American Heart Association said people who eat breakfast have lower rates of heart disease. Despite that, one in four Americans say they don’t even eat breakfast, so this new study is likely to get the debate going again.
