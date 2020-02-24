Suspect in fatal Harrison Co. officer-involved shooting dies

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County is dead.
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ confirmed to WAVE 3 News Brandon Lewis, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds he suffered on Feb. 16 in Corydon.
Lewis reportedly died at University of Louisville Hospital on Feb. 20.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith told WAVE 3 News police in Kentucky chased a stolen black SUV occupied by a male driver, later identified as Brandon Lewis, and a female passenger identified as his wife Alisha Lewis, out of Meade County into Harrison County around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Corydon police and Irvington police assisted in the chase.
Brandon Lewis and Alisha Lewis were reported to be armed, and preliminary evidence at the scene near Indiana State Road 135 and Highway 62 revealed they fired at police before officers returned fire.
Sheriff Smith confirmed Brandon Lewis with hit with several rounds and was transported to UofL Hospital. Alisha Lewis died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
