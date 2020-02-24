What is the Little Black Dress Initiative?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several women will be wearing the same exact black dress for five days in a row as part of the Junior League of Louisville’s Little Black Dress Initiative.
The goal of the Little Black Dress Initiative is to raise awareness about how those with financial struggles have limited choices and resources. The campaign was founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London and is a social media-driven awareness campaign.
One of the issues that the Junior League is hoping to raise awareness about is the impact poverty has on children. Only 43% of students who receive free and reduced-price lunch are considered to be Kindergarten-ready, as compared to 71% of their peers.
The Junior League has partnered with WAVE 3 News on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville, getting books in the hands of children for free every single month from birth through the age of five.
The members of the Junior League will be taking part, as well as some of their partners, including several WAVE 3 Newswomen including Dawne Gee, Connie Leonard, Lauren Jones, Shannon Cogan, Tawana Andrew, Maira Ansari and Natalia Martinez.
If you’d like to spread the word, getting involved is easy, you just have to wear a black dress for five days.
If you’d like to donate you can do so by going to the Junior League of Louisville’s website.
