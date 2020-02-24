Winners crowned in Louisville’s Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a full weekend packed with music as Louisville's Got Talent brought together some of Louisville's best performers.
The event held at the Ursuline Arts Center was hosted for the seventh year by the Jewish Community Center.
There were winners in different age groups, including a Peoples Choice award.
Louisville's Got Talent began as a Bar Mitzvah project by Jake Latts, whose passisons were theatre and music. His goal of is to give young performers a chance and also to raise money for Center Stage Acting Out.
Acting Out is a touring children’s theatre troupe that travels to schools and community venues for performances.
