Woman accused of steal luggage from airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of stealing luggage from passengers at the airport.
Carrie Welch, 33, went into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and stole luggage on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14, according to an arrest report.
Both victims reported their items missing to Louisville Airport Police. The first victim’s luggage was valued at more than $12,000. The second victim’s luggage was valued at $9,999.99.
Louisville Metro police said the thefts were caught on surveillance cameras.
Welch was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.