Woman accused of steal luggage from airport
Carrie Welch (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | February 24, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:28 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of stealing luggage from passengers at the airport.

Carrie Welch, 33, went into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and stole luggage on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14, according to an arrest report.

Both victims reported their items missing to Louisville Airport Police. The first victim’s luggage was valued at more than $12,000. The second victim’s luggage was valued at $9,999.99.

Louisville Metro police said the thefts were caught on surveillance cameras.

Welch was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

