Woman stabbed in neck near McDonalds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a man tonight after they say he stabbed a woman in the neck with a knife.
Arrest records say a witness saw 44-year-old Ricky Bosco arguing with his girlfriend near a McDonalds.
The reports state that the witness saw the man stab the woman in the neck with what appeared to be a blade that was five or six inches long.
Bosco left the McDonalds after the stabbing but was arrested just outside the location.
The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to be treated for her injuries.
