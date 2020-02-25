BC looks to sweep ND

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Notre Dame has depended on senior leadership while Boston College has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Fighting Irish, seniors John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Steffon Mitchell have combined to account for 48 percent of Boston College's scoring this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games.