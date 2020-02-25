Beshear continues push to add more social workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday renewed his push for more social workers in Kentucky.
A standing-room only crowd of college students joined Beshear at a rally at the State Capitol in Frankfort.
The governor’s proposed budget includes funding to hire 350 additional social workers.
“Hiring social workers is important who are not quite able to get it for themselves ... to be able to support those and get help for those in need,” Morehead State University student Marissa Wood said.
The legislative session is a little more than halfway over, and the budget is one of the biggest issues yet to be decided.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.