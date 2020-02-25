Cancer-free Archibishop Kurtz shoots hoops after mass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A video floating around social media of Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, the head of the Archdiocese of Louisville, has receiving hundreds of likes on Twitter and has been viewed more than 10,000 times.
The video was posted to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church Twitter account on Sunday night.
Archbishop Kurtz, still in his robe and other vestments worn during a Confirmation mass, was shooting a basketball in the church parking lot Saturday evening.
Last month, he announced he was cancer-free after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for bladder cancer.
