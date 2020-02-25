2 charged with stealing money through alleged caregiver scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people in Louisville are facing charges after allegedly cashing several counterfeit checks using another person’s name and government information.
Arrest reports for Modou Camara, 25, and Zainab Diouf, 45, reveal that over a three year period, they allegedly tried to cash six counterfeit checks from a victim that Diouf was providing in-home care for while using another person’s name.
Only four of the six checks were successfully cashed, per the LMPD arrest reports. They totaled more than $12,000.
LMPD reports other people are being investigated as suspects.
