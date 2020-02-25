Corydon Pike back open following semi-truck crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed through a guard rail and fell into an embankment on Corydon Pike Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in Floyd County, closing the road to traffic until just before 6 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency confirmed to WAVE 3 News the driver was not injured.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Georgetown Fire, County Highway ISP and Floyd County EMS responded to the crash.
Crews are reportedly putting up barricades in the area until the guard rail is repaired.
