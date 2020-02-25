Double shooting reported in Wyandotte, officers investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were shot in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirms.
Officers reportedly responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
At least one of the victims was transported to a local hospital. No word on the severity of their injuries.
There is no word on suspects and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
