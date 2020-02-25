Ex-boyfriend of missing Scott County, Ky. woman indicted for murder

By Chelsea Jones/WKYT News Staff
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The ex-boyfriend of Sheena Baxter has been indicted for murder.
According to the indictment, Joseph Hicks is accused of robbing and murdering Baxter on Valentine’s Day.
Police held a press conference Tuesday to provide updates in the case:
Police said they haven’t found Baxter’s body, but said they have “overwhelming evidence” that there was a homicide.
Hicks was arrested last week for filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.
Police say he lied about being shot during an attempted robbery at Walmart in Georgetown. He told police he was in the tire section when a man approached him, demanded his wallet, and then shot him.
Police discovered that wasn’t true after looking at surveillance video which showed Hicks was not in the store.
Instead, investigators determined that he was at Phoenix Trucking prior to the alleged shooting, around the same time his ex-girlfriend, Sheena Baxter, went missing.
Court records show a judge had to issue an emergency protection order and a temporary protection order for Baxter against Hicks in 2018.
Last week, after receiving a tip about Baxter, police searched near the trucking facility. They also searched Hicks’ car where they found Baxter’s cell phone.
Hicks was scheduled to be in court Tuesday at 1 p.m. for an arraignment hearing on the charges from the Walmart incident.
The indictment shows Hicks is now facing several charges including murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
He’ll appear in court for those charges on March 2.
