6 Florida State dominates second half in 82-67 win over #11 UofL

(WAVE) - Florida State made it’s case for a regular season ACC championship with an impressive final 15 minutes in an 82-67 win over #11 Louisville.
The Seminoles have won 22 straight home games and are 15-0 in the Donald L Tucker Center this season.
UofL led the game 40-32 at the half and 51-40 with 15:00 remaining.
Florida State answered with a 22-4 run and never looked back. Their suffocating defense pushed the UofL offense out and challenged every dribble and pass.
UofL starting center Malik Williams left the game with 17:31 left in the first half. He grabbed a defensive rebound and then turned his left ankle when he stepped on the foot of teammate Dwayne Sutton. Williams did not return.
“They X-rayed it, you know there’s nothing significant, you know he just basically twisted it, so like every guy who gets a twisted ankle, we’ll have to let the swelling go down and then try to get him back and I really have no timetable,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “Some guys it takes three weeks. Some guys can play on it after three or four days, so we’ll do what’s best for Malik.”
Florida State outscored the Cards 50-27 in the second half. They improve to 24-4, 14-3 in the ACC. The Cards fall to 23-6, 14-4.
Trent Forrest led FSU with 16 points. He was one of five Seminoles in double figures. Ryan McMahon led UofL with 14. David Johnson had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
UofL hosts Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10) on Sunday at 6 p.m. on “Senior Night” at the KFC Yum! Center. It is a “Red Out."
Coach Mack will recap the North Carolina win and the Florida State loss, plus preview the match up with the Hokies on “Inside the Cards” on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.