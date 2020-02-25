FORECAST: Patchy AM fog, scattered showers; watching mid-week snow chances

Rain to snow showers on Wednesday; light accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will linger through the early morning. Some areas of patchy fog are expected for the morning commute.
Clouds will hold strong throughout the day but a peek or two of sunshine is possible.
Highs will rise back into the low to mid-50s.
Clouds stick around tonight as showers roll back into the region after midnight. Expect lows in the 30s.
Wednesday begins with scattered rain showers. Temperatures will sit in the 30s and low 40s for most of the day before cold air drives temperatures and the rain switches to snow. Expect gusty winds between 25 and 35 MPH.
Gusty winds continue Wednesday night as scattered snow showers linger. Light accumulations are possible. Lows will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
We’ll continue to watch the potential travel impacts from the Wednesday/Thursday snow showers. Another chance for scattered snow showers arrives on Friday as highs remain in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.