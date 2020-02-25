FORECAST: Rain showers & snow showers

- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gusty winds and a few slick spots north
- FRIDAY A.M. COMMUTE: Snow showers, a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of light rain and drizzle will continue overnight. Combined with patchy fog visibility will be reduced. Temperatures will hold above freezing in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Rain chances will increase Wednesday morning. Temperatures will sit in the 30s and low 40s for most of the day before cold air drives temperatures downward, switching the rain to snow. Expect gusty winds between 25 and 35 mph.
Gusty winds continue Wednesday night as scattered snow showers linger. Light accumulations (less than an inch) are possible. Higher totals across the northern half of Indiana. Lows will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Thursday will be cold with snow flurries possible in the morning. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs near 40 degrees.
Another chance for snow showers on Friday may yield the potential for a few slick spots. Worth watching!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.