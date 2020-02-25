Former student files lawsuit over attack at Iroquois High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Iroquois High School student who claims he was beaten unconscious by four other students, and left in a puddle of his own blood, is now suing staff members at the school.
(Read the lawsuit at the bottom of this page)
That student said Tuesday he had to have surgery to repair a broken jaw, and hasn’t returned to class at Iroquois since.
A new lawsuit claims the school wasn’t in control of its students.
On Tuesday, Cameron Skaggs walked reporters through the injuries that he says he suffered back in November in a restroom at Iroquois High School.
Skaggs said he was running an errand for a teacher when he decided to use the restroom.
That’s when four students who he says were in the halls without permission came inside.
“I heard them kicking open stall doors, so I tried to leave,” he said. “Next thing I know, I felt one hit to the back of my skull. I don’t know if it was a fist or if it was something else.”
In the lawsuit, Skaggs’ attorney claims “anarchy reigned supreme” at the school.
“It was typical behavior at Iroquois to believe that kids or students would be running the halls and when someone alone would go into the restroom, they would follow them in, rob them, beat the hell out of them, and leave them to die,” attorney Teddy Gordon said.
The complaint filed by Gordon alleges battery by four students, one of whom WAVE 3 News has confirmed is 18-year old Damon Simmons.
The complaint claims some of the staff members were negligent in the handling of the students.
It lists former Principal Clay Holbrook, Assistant Principal Christopher Collins, Assistant Principal Matt Brown, and a security guard, for whom only the last name Brooks is listed in the complaint.
Skaggs said he still worries about his friends at the school even though he now takes his classes at home.
"I’ve got a friend who I constantly worry about because I feel like she’s going to be on the news,” he said.
Iroquois High School has changed principals since this incident. Skaggs was asked about the new principal at Iroquois, Rob Fulk.
"I can see that he’s actually doing something for the school.” he said.
Skaggs is asking for damages to cover surgery expenses as well as physical and mental pain.
WAVE 3 News reached out to JCPS about the lawsuit. The district said it does not comment on pending litigation.
