Former tenant arrested in Dosker Manor arson case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former resident of Dosker Manor has been charged with intentionally setting fire to the apartment where he lived.
Calvin Collins, 57, of Louisville, was arrested Monday on one count of arson. He was scheduled to be arraigned this morning at Louisville Metro Corrections.
The fire happened on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2019 in a second floor unit of Building A. Investigators with the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau say Collins had attempted to pay his rent for the next month at the office, but it was refused because he had been evicted by a court order.
The fire was discovered 20 minutes later inside Collins’ former apartment, which had been secured. His arrest report says Collins was seen leaving the building shortly before the fire.
