Head Start program returning, opening new locations in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a nearly two-year period without Head Start early learning programs, new facilities will be opening up in Jefferson County.
Head Start programs help children from birth to age 5 in low-income families to be prepared and ready for school. These programs promote early learning, health, and developmental skills for each child.
Back in 2018, JCPS made the decision to drop the $15 million in federal grants for the Head Start program while facing lawsuits and allegations of mistreatment and endangerment of students. For nearly two years, Head Start programs were not offered in Jefferson County.
OVEC was informed by the Office of Head Start of a $10.1 million grant to operate Early Head Start and Head Start programs in Jefferson County in September 2019. It was awarded to them by the US Department of Health and Human Services, which includes over $7.5 million in one-time startup funding.
On Monday, a ribbon cutting was held for the first of 54 Head Start classrooms that will be opening in 2020.
The first facility opening at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish on Rangeland Road will have 75 slots available for families in the area, providing no-cost, high quality education for children enrolled in the program.
OVEC said that it anticipates seven locations for Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the Louisville area.
