Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's new scouting drills are designed to do three things: Give scouts a better evaluation of draft prospects in the evolving game; make workouts more competitive; create more entertainment for fans. League officials announced late last week they would introduce 16 new drills at this week's annual event. National Invitation Camp President Jeff Foster says the most sweeping changes have been debated for a couple of months. The first of roughly 300 players are arriving in Indianapolis this week. Workouts will run Thursday through Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season after seriously injuring his left knee in Sunday's 46-point loss at Toronto. Lamb was injured during the second quarter. Team officials say he will undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus. He also suffered a bone fracture. Lamb came to the Pacers last summer as a free agent. He was Indiana's starting guard until two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned from a year-long absence.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana has suspended all-conference tight end Peyton Hendershot following his weekend arrest. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen says the indefinite suspension begins immediately. The redshirt sophomore faces preliminary charges of felony residential entry and three misdemeanors after allegedly entering the room of his ex-girlfriend without her permission. Hendershot also is accused of grabbing and shoving the woman. Last season, Hendershot set single-season school records for a tight end with 52 receptions, 622 yards and four touchdowns.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR's long emotional week after Ryan Newman's frightening Daytona 500 crash has finally come to an end. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer says the racing community has a chance to return to normalcy. Newman says he suffered a head injury but will be back in the car to race for the 2020 Cup Series title. NASCAR is still reviewing the accident and the response of the safety team.