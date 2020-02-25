Junior Achievement partners with Louisville Marriott Downtown teaching kids careers in hospitality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids now have a chance to get hands-on experience learning careers in the hospitality field.
Louisville Marriott Downtown announced a partnership with the Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana to bring storefronts to their BizTown and Finance Park programs.
The new storefront for the Louisville Mariott Downtown at BizTown debuted with a ribbon cutting Monday morning with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
BizTown allows students in elementary and middle school to learn business management and career skills by visiting a simulated town. Here, storefronts are set up for children to interact with these businesses and learn the job duties and career positions.
Louisville Mariott Downtown’s location simulates the look of the hotel on West Jefferson Street, teaching kids the skills and tasks involved in running and managing a hotel.
In addition to the BizTown storefront, a location will also open in JA’s Finance Park, a dual hands-on experience and virtual simulation created for middle and high school students.
