Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting five people at a Chicago barbershop in January has been charged with attempted murder. The victims included three children. Walter Jackson of East Chicago, Indiana, was scheduled to appear in court Monday, a day after his arrest. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges. Police say two people fired shots through the window at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago's west side. The children ranged in age from 11 to 16. All survived. Police said the gunmen were targeting someone in the shop who wasn't shot.