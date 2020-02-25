Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
LUGGAGE THEFT
Police: Woman stole baggage worth $20K from Kentucky airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been accused of stealing luggage from passengers at an airport on two occasions. News outlets report 33-year-old Carrie Welch is charged with theft after police arrested her at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Friday. Police say she was caught on surveillance cameras taking the bags Feb. 2 and Feb. 14. The items in the bags were valued at over $20,000. She was identified as a person of interest and arrested when she returned to the airport a third time. She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
ELK POACHED
2 elk illegally killed in Kentucky; authorities offer reward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are asking for the public's help in finding those responsible for poaching two elk. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says on its Facebook page that two bull elk were poached on Thursday in the Ball Creek area of Knott County. The post shows a photo of two severed elk heads. The department says it's offering a $4,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. It says the League of Kentucky Sportsmen and Safari Club International's Kentuckiana Chapter donated toward the reward.
UNIVERSITY BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Kentucky governor taking nominations for higher ed boards
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is taking nominations to Kentucky university boards and other higher education boards. Vacancies will be considered during the Governor's Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee's next meeting. Boards include the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville boards of trustees; boards of regents at Western Kentucky University, Kentucky State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State; and many more positions. Applicants can apply online or call the governor's office. The deadline is Feb. 29.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is rolling out an advertising campaign to let people know they can file claims against the company over the toll of its opioids. The effort starting Monday is part of Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings, which it is using to attempt to settle nearly 3,000 lawsuits. Most were filed by state and local governments. Efforts to notify people who might have a claim are a normal part of a bankruptcy. But Purdue's $23.8 million campaign is unusually expansive. It was worked out with input from a committee of creditors and others and approved by a New York-based judge.
SCHOOL SAFETY-KENTUCKY
Beshear signs bill to require school officers to be armed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation requiring that law enforcement officers to carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools. The measure won bipartisan support in the state House and Senate. The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students were killed. More than a dozen others were injured when another student opened fire.