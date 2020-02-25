Louisville group continues fight to keep Castleman Monument in Cherokee Triangle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing in the rain at Louisville Metro Hall on Tuesday, Steve Wiser was keeping the fight alive for the General John B. Castleman Monument.
“He was not the racist," Wiser said. "He was not the bigot and he was not the traitor that some have alleged him to be. We think that history should be learned and not removed.”
Wiser is part of a group called Friends of Louisville Public Art. Their mission is to keep Castleman seated on his horse in the Cherokee Triangle permanently.
“We do not like this history revisionism, this cancel culture,” Wiser said.
Castleman’s place in Louisville’s history can be described as polarizing. He was an integral piece of the city’s park system, but also a member of the Confederate Army and some claim he supported slavery. In the Spring of 2019, The Louisville Metro Landmarks Commission upheld Mayor Greg Fischer’s appeal to take Castleman off his high horse.
Wiser said the decision is misinformed.
“He was actually a U.S. Army general," Wiser said. “He also saved black lives during the infamous 1887 riots, and he also kept the parks integrated.”
Wiser and those in his group are looking for a compromise. They sent a letter to Fischer’s office Tuesday morning, asking Fischer to take the city money set aside for Castleman’s removal and use it to clean up the graffiti on the statue and build a brand new civil rights monument outside the Louisville Free Public Library.
“We think Mayor Fischer has an opportunity here for a win-win [to] create more civil rights memorials and create a learning experience for the whole community," Wiser said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to Fischer’s office for comment.
In a statement, Communications Director Jean Porter said:
“As we’ve said, the Mayor is confident that the Landmarks Commission acted appropriately and made the right decision in supporting our decision to move the statue. Louisville must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology. As this process remains in litigation, we refer more specific questions to the Jefferson County Attorney.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.