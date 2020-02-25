Owner of Cellar Door Chocolates posts online business will reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of Cellar Door Chocolates posted online Monday night that the business will reopen after closing due to debt.
Cellar Door Chocolates closed their three locations on February 14 after a court ruled for the business to shut down after not paying more than $700,000 in debt. The amount owed included taxes, fees, and penalties.
On Monday night, Erika Chavez-Graciano posted to Facebook that the business was okay and would reopen:
“Hey. Have you heard about the chocolate company going through hard times because the owner [expletive] up? We are okay and back in business.”
No other details were released, however the court ruled that the business could reopen once the debt was paid.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.