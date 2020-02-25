1 person confirmed dead in Wyandotte double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person is dead following a double shooting in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood, an LMPD spokesperson confirms.
Officers reportedly responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
They were was transported to a local hospital where one of the victims died. The severity of the second victim’s injuries is unknown.
There is no word on suspects and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
