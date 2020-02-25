Police searching for missing man last seen in Newburg area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a Louisville man missing since Saturday evening,
72-year-old Vincent Randrianjatovo was last seen walking away from Alba Way in the Newburg area around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.
They say that Randrianjatovo is new to the area, and was last seen wearing red and blue plaid pants, a black hooded coat, gray toboggan, black gloves and black sandals. He does not speak English and does not have any form of identification.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
