Semi-truck crashes through guardrail on Corydon Pike, forces road closure

A semi-truck crashed through a guardrail and fell into an embankment on Corydon Pike Tuesday. (Source: Floyd County Emergency Management Agency)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:16 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed through a guard rail and fell into an embankment on Corydon Pike Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in Floyd County, closing the road to traffic.

A spokesperson with the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency confirmed to WAVE 3 News the driver was not injured.

The road is expected to be back open before 6 p.m.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Georgetown Fire, County Highway ISP and Floyd County EMS responded to the crash.

This story will be updated.

