Semi-truck crashes through guardrail on Corydon Pike, forces road closure

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed through a guard rail and fell into an embankment on Corydon Pike Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in Floyd County, closing the road to traffic.
A spokesperson with the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency confirmed to WAVE 3 News the driver was not injured.
The road is expected to be back open before 6 p.m.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Georgetown Fire, County Highway ISP and Floyd County EMS responded to the crash.
