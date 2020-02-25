Shooting reported at Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant in St. Dennis, crews investigating

A Metrosafe spokesperson said officers responded to calls about a shooting at around 4:36 p.m. on Cane Run Road in Louisville Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A shooting has been reported at the Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant on Cane Run Road in Louisville’s St. Dennis neighborhood, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirms to WAVE 3 News.

The spokesperson said officers responded to calls about a shooting at around 4:36 p.m.

LMPD officers, Louisville EMS and the Louisville Fire are at the scene.

No word on reported injuries.

Call or text an anonymous tip to (504) 574-LMPD if you have any information.

WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.

