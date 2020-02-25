Shooting reported at Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant in St. Dennis, crews investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A shooting has been reported at the Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant on Cane Run Road in Louisville’s St. Dennis neighborhood, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirms to WAVE 3 News.
The spokesperson said officers responded to calls about a shooting at around 4:36 p.m.
LMPD officers, Louisville EMS and the Louisville Fire are at the scene.
No word on reported injuries.
Call or text an anonymous tip to (504) 574-LMPD if you have any information.
WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.
